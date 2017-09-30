JoAnn Mosley

Joann was born May 8, 1934 in a log cabin in Jackson Hole,Wyoming to Arthur Newton Warren and Florence Cecelia Brown Warren. She had one brother Donald Warren. Her family moved to Rock Springs when she was 2 years old and lived there until she married William Mosley on August 21, 1950. They had five daughters Carla, Billie Jo, Micki, Tracy and Jody.

She raised her girls and loved her family more than anything. She loved Christmas and made homemade gifts for her family and friends. She was a loving and caring mom and grandma. Her interests were crafts, fishing, and bingo.

She is survived by-Guy and Carla Purcella of Grand Junction, Colorado, Gary and Billie Jo Bingham of Pinedale Wyoming, Ton and Tracy Miller of Parachute Colorado, Richard and Micki Mosley Gilmore and Mark and Jody Lynch of Green River. 14 grandchildren – Ted March, Apryl March, Cheryl Essington, Travis Bingham, Wilson Gilmore, Kyle Gilmore, Mandy Vigil, Joshua Vigil, Joe Vigil, Andrea Vigil, Damien Vigil, Wendy Lynch, Michael Lynch and Mark Lynch, many great grandchildren and many friends.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, William (Billy) Mosley, her parents and brother, Donald A. Warren and many others whom she cared for deeply.

She loved flowers and pink is her signature color. Services will be held at the Union Congregational Church, 350 Mansface St, Green River WY, Wednesday October 4, 2017 at 11am. Interment will be at the Riverview Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at the church following the service.

The family would like to send out a special thank you to her home care nurses from Rock Mountain Home Care. They were not only there to help with her care, they became her friends.