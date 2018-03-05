Joe Legerski Name MWC Coach of the Year For Second Straight Year

Colorado, CO. – Wyoming head basketball coach Joe Legerski has once again been selected as the 2018 Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year by his peers.

This marks the third time that the Sweetwater County native has earned Coach of the Year honors. Legerski, in his 15th year as head coach, also received the award following the 2003-04 and 2016-17 seasons. This season he led the Cowgirls to a 20-plus win season for the ninth time in his career and a program best 13 conference victories.

As the all-time winningest head coach in school history, Legerski has amassed 287 overall wins and an MWC best 146 conference victories.

Legerski and his Cowgirls will face the winner of tonight’s New Mexico/San Jose State game Tuesday night at 9:30 in the second round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed on 99KSIT.com.