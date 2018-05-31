Joe M Barbuto Declares For Sweetwater County Commissioner

According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Joe M Barbuto has declared he is running for the for the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners. The filing period for candidates to officially file for any public office is May 17th thru June 1st, 2018 with the primary election taking place August 21st, and the general election November 6th, 2018.

The following is the press release from Joe M Barbuto:

Rock Springs, WY — Joe M Barbuto released the following statement regarding his candidacy for the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners: “After careful consideration, I have decided to become a candidate for the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners. The idea that great things can be accomplished by those who are willing to listen, act with integrity, work hard, and collaborate is what motivates me in this race. This campaign will spend the next several months discussing ways we can promote economic development, protect and enhance our public lands, and ensure that Sweetwater County is managed in a way that promotes civility, productivity, and efficiency. New opportunities for growth and prosperity exist, but it will take a fresh perspective and willingness to try new things. That’s what I bring to this race. I am looking forward to the campaign and the chance to meet and visit with folks from across the county.” Joe M Barbuto previously served in Wyoming State Legislature. He and his wife Erin live in Rock Springs, where they are active in a number of groups, boards, and organizations. More information can be found at facebook.com/barbutoforcommission.