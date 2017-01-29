John Hoffman (August 4, 1942 – January 27, 2017)

John Hoffman. 74, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, January 27, 2017 at his home. A longtime resident of Reliance and former resident of Illinois, Mr. Hoffman died following a sudden illness.

He was born on August 4, 1942 in Mc Ewen, Tennessee, the son of James and Lucile Tummins Hoffman.

Mr. Hoffman attended school in Aurora, Illinois and was a 1960 graduate of the Aurora High School.

He married Sharon Sue Avery on April 25, 1966 in Joliet, Illinois.

Mr. Hoffman was employed as an Oil Field Operator for thirty-five years.

His interests include spending time with his family and his dog “Lucky”. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, bowling, fishing and archery. He loved having coffee with his buddies.

Survivors include his wife Sharon Hoffman of Rock Springs; one son Daniel Hoffman of Rock Springs; two daughters Stacy Hoffman and Rene Duran both of Laramie, Wyoming; two brothers, Dennis Hoffman of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Wayne Hoffman of Barrington, Illinois; three grandchildren; Ashley Hoffman, Luke Jenkins, and Sherry Slagowski and husband Luke; two great grandchildren; Layfe Slagowski and Cash Jenkins; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Margaret Kettleson and one brother Ray Hoffman.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Friday, February 3, 2017 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Cremation will follow.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.