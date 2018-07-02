Join the YWCA For Summer Painting Fun

For everyone who loves painting bowls during Bowls of Caring at YWCA, this is the event for you! YWCA will be hosting a painting fundraiser this summer “Painting for a Cause” where individuals can paint their own serving platter. “Each year during Bowls of Caring we have people ask us if we could do just a painting event,” said Melinda Baas, YWCA staff member. “So, we decided to try!”

Advertisement

The event will be hosted at Coal Train Coffee Depot on Wednesday, July 11th from 4-7pm. There are two platter types available so individuals are encouraged to get their tickets ahead of time to ensure they can get the platter of their choice. Painting can take from 2-3 hours and participants can come anytime within the 4-7pm time to paint. YWCA will bring all the supplies and design ideas as well as providing direction for anyone who is trying this for the first time.

“This is a perfect event to get together with friends, have some coffee and have fun painting.” Said Jenn Vegors, YWCA Child Care Director. “A fun idea is to put your child’s hand or footprint on the patter as a gift for grandparents.” There are many ideas for a platter from colors to match a home, to themed ideas for someone who is a true fan. “You do not have to be an artist to do this project.” Said Baas “We have so many tips and techniques you can use (like tracing a favorite design) to make your pattern look amazing!”

All proceeds from this event will go toward the services offered at YWCA. Services that include child care for children ages 6 months to Preschool and before & after school as well. The Center for Families and Children provide services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through one-on-one support and advocacy. Additionally, YWCA offers free financial education classes to groups or individuals to help people take charge of their financial future. Advertisement

If you are interested in attending Painting for a Cause, tickets are on sale at the YWCA (1035 Jackson Street in Rock Springs). Tickets are $40 and you can choose which platter you want. There is limited seating so to ensure your seat and the platter you want people are encouraged to get tickets before the event. Call YWCA at 307-352-6635 for more information or check out their Facebook pages (YWCA of Sweetwater County or Bowls of Caring).

YWCA is a United Way Community Partner.