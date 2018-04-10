Latest

Joint Powers Water Board Meeting Agenda Available (April 12, 2018)

TOPICS:

April 10, 2018

The Green River/Rock Springs/Sweetwater County Joint Powers Water Board will meet at 3 p.m. on April 12, 2018 at the Water Treatment Plant located at #3 Telephone Canyon Rd. Green River, WY.

Below is the agenda for the April meeting:

JPWB
