Jones and Moemeka Will Leave Wyoming Cowboy Basketball Program

Laramaie, WY – University of Wyoming head basketball coach Allen Edwards announced Friday that redshirt sophomore forward Brodricks Jones (left) and sophomore forward Andrew Moemeka (right) will leave the Cowboy basketball program to pursue other opportunities in collegiate basketball.

This past season Moemeka played in 29 games, three as a starter. He averaged around 10 minutes per game with a 1.8 points per game scoring average

Jones played in 15 games averaging just over 4.5 minutes of play 0.7 points per game.

“We thank these two young men for their contributions to the program during their time here, and we wish him well in the future,” said Edwards.

Edwards and the University of Wyoming Athletics Department will have no further comment.