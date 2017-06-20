Josh Allen Invited To 2017 Manning Passing Academy

Laramie, Wyo. (June 20, 2017) — University of Wyoming junior quarterback Josh Allen is one of a select group of college quarterbacks who have been invited to serve as camp counselors at the 2017 Manning Passing Academy run by legendary NFL and Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning and his sons Cooper Manning, Peyton Manning, formerly of the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts, and Eli Manning, of the New York Giants.

The year’s camp begins Thursday, June 22 and runs through Sunday, June 25. It is held on the campus of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La. The college players, who are invited to the camp, receive advanced instruction from the camp staff that includes the Manning family, and numerous current and former college coaches and players. The invited college players also serve as camp counselors, helping younger players entering grades 8-12 in developing their skills.

“The trio of Archie, Peyton and Eli are three of the most experienced quarterback mentors in the country, and we are excited for Josh to attend the Academy,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. “I’m sure he will have the chance to meet a number of other college quarterbacks from around the country, which is going to broaden his experience. We’re also excited that not only will he have an opportunity to gain some additional information technically to make himself better, but he will have the chance to learn and observe other attributes of great quarterbacks. We’re looking forward to him making this trip and to hear about his experience once he gets back.”

“To be invited is a huge privilege and a huge honor,” said Allen. “I couldn’t be more thankful to Peyton, Eli, Cooper and Archie for putting this camp on and inviting some of the top quarterbacks in the country to participate. Growing up as a quarterback and seeing all these guys going to the Manning Passing Academy in the past, and now to be one of those invited is an extreme blessing.”

Allen is one of the highest rated college quarterbacks in the nation entering the 2017 season. He has been mentioned by numerous NFL scouting services as a potential first round draft pick, after leading the Wyoming Cowboys to the Mountain Division title of the Mountain West Conference in 2016. Allen’s Cowboys earned the right to host the 2016 Mountain West Football Championship Game and earned a berth in the 2016 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl.

As a sophomore in 2016, Allen ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 6 nationally in passing yards per completion (15.33 yards). He also led the MW and was No. 16 in the country in points responsible for (218). Allen threw 28 touchdown passes in 2016, placing him No. 1 in the conference and No. 20 in the NCAA. He was second in the MW and 32nd in the nation in passing yards (3,203). Allen was also No. 2 in conference and No. 40 in the nation in total offense (266.1 yards per game).

Allen becomes the second Wyoming quarterback to participate in the Manning Passing Academy. Former Cowboy Brett Smith participated in the summers of 2012 and ‘13.