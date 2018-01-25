Josh Allen to Play in Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday

Laramie, Wyo. (Jan. 25, 2018) — Wyoming’s Josh Allen will put his football skills on display against some of the top players in college football on Saturday, Jan. 27 when he plays in the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Allen will represent the North Team, which is being coached by the Denver Broncos’ coaching staff. The South Team will be coached by the Houston Texans’ coaching staff. The game will be played in Mobile, Ala., and will be televised on the NFL Network. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., Mountain Time.

The former Cowboy quarterback will team with the likes of Heisman Trophy winner and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Washington State quarterback Luke Falk, Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Hawai’i safety Trayvon Henderson and Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup on the North Team. The South Team will feature All-America wide receiver James Washington of Oklahoma State, quarterback Kurt Benkert of Virginia, running back Rashaad Penny of San Diego State, defensive back Kameron Kelly of San Diego State and offensive lineman Austin Corbett of Nevada.

Allen will join 25 former Wyoming greats who played in the Senior Bowl at the conclusion of their college careers. Among the former Cowboys to play in the Senior Bowl were: running back Jim Crawford in 1957, running back Jerry Hill in 1961, running back Jim Kiick in 1968, linebacker Jim House in 1969, running back Lawrence Gaines and defensive back Aaron Kyle in 1976, tight end Jay Novacek in 1985, defensive end Mitch Donahue in 1991 and wide receiver Ryan Yarborough in 1994. The first Wyoming Cowboy to play in the Senior Bowl was Eddie “Boom Boom” Talboom back in 1951. The most recent Cowboys to play in the Senior Bowl were wide receiver Robert Herron and defensive back Marqueston Huff, who both played in the 2014 Senior Bowl.

Allen, who graduated in December after completing his junior season at Wyoming in 2017, declared for the 2018 NFL Draft immediately after leading the Wyoming Cowboys to a 37-14 victory in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. He is rated as one of this year’s top quarterback prospects by numerous NFL draft experts. He is eligible to play in the Senior Bowl by virtue of completing his degree in social science from UW this past December.

A native of Firebaugh, Calif., Allen led the Cowboys to an 8-5 record in 2017 and a victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. As a redshirt sophomore in 2016, he guided the Cowboys to an 8-6 record, a spot in the 2016 Mountain West Conference Championship Game and a berth in the 2016 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl. He also led the Cowboys to wins over two Top 25 teams in the 2016 season.

Allen was named to numerous college football award watch lists this past season, including the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List, Manning Award Watch List, Maxwell Award Watch List and Walter Camp Award Watch List. Allen was invited to and attended the Manning Passing Academy in the summer of 2017.

In his two seasons as Wyoming’s starting quarterback, Allen accounted for 5,833 yards of total offense and was responsible for 57 touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving. He ended his Wyoming career with 5,066 passing yards and 44 TD passes. He also rushed for 767 yards during his college career and scored 12 rushing touchdowns.

More information on this year’s Senior Bowl may be found at https://www.seniorbowl.com/