Jr. High and High School Rodeo Began Today

High school rodeo athletes from around the state as well as students from Montana, Nebraska, Colorado, and Utah took part in a High School Rodeo sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association in partnership with the Sweetwater Rodeo Club. This year will mark the 40thyear the rodeo has been held in Sweetwater County.

Advertisement

The rodeo began today at 9 a.m. with the Jr. High level. The High School level will kick off Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. with Goat Tying and is scheduled to take the entire day.

The second round of the rough stock events is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday with the second round of the timed events beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Among the traditional events in rodeo, there will be three additional events which include Pole Bending, Girls Breakaway Roping, and Goat Tying.

Unlike previous High School rodeos, there will not be any no reined cow horse or shooting events.

For more information click here.