Judge Considers Admissibility of DNA Evidence in Quality Inn Stabbing Trial

A District Judge in Sweetwater County is considering if evidence from a newly utilized DNA analysis software will be admitted during the trial of a man accused of killing one woman and injuring another in a stabbing in Rock Springs last year.

Third Judicial District Judge Rick Lavery heard testimony today about a software, STRmix, which was recently implemented in the Wyoming State Crime Lab for DNA analysis. Judge Lavery is considering if the DNA evidence obtained from the software will be admitted in the trial of 19-year-old Bradley Ross Fairbourn.

Fairbourn faces charges of Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder in the First Degree. He is accused of killing 29-year-old Naisha Rae Story and attempting to kill Linda Mara Natalia Arce at the Quality Inn in Rock Springs on June 23, 2016. Read more about the case here.

Fairbourn was not present for the entire hearing. He left at the request of his attorney out of concern he may have a panic attack.

The Daubert Hearing today included testimony from Dr. John Buckleton, one of the developers of the STRmix software. Testimony was also heard from Christina Buettner, a forensic scientist at the Wyoming State Crime Lab.

The new software implements Probabilistic Genotyping to evaluate DNA containing a mixture from more than one person. With the new technique, DNA mixtures which were once determined to be inconclusive can now be analyzed, and DNA donors can be included or excluded rather than having inconclusive results.

During the hearing, Dr. Buckleton said the new technique is able to better evaluate mixtures of DNA. He described other methods, such as the method formerly used by the Wyoming State Crime Lab (CPI) as “enormously wasteful of information.”

Buckleton further testified that the software is used in 25 certified labs in the U.S. and 39 certified labs across the world. In addition, the software has been purchased by 64% of labs in the U.S. and is used by the U.S. Army.

Buettner testified that the State Crime Lab has utilized the STRmix software since the end of January 2017, and she has testified at trials in Goshen, Albany, and Converse Counties using data from the software. The case in Converse County was for the defense as the STRmix software excluded the defendant from a DNA profile.

Defense Attorney Rob Oldham argued that testimony in those cases was allowed without a Daubert hearing because attorneys were not informed that the results came from a new technology. Oldham argued that DNA technology is constantly evolving, and not always for the better. He said the methods used have not been proven in a judicial setting and need additional review.

Judge Lavery will make a ruling at a later date.