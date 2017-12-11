Judge Considers Anglesey’s Plea Withdrawal

A judge is considering whether or not to allow an ex-police officer to withdraw his plea of No Contest in the death of a toddler.

3rd Judicial District Judge Rick Lavery said he will make his ruling by Wednesday as to whether or not the court will allow 35-year-old Jacob Anglesey to withdraw his plea.

Anglesey, a former Green River Police Officer, pleaded No Contest in September to a charge of Voluntary Manslaughter for the death of two-year-old Konnor Allen in 2009. Anglesey was arrested and charged for the crime in February of 2016 after he was indicted by a grand jury.

Judge Lavery asked Anglesey if he understood that a plea withdrawal would involve the case moving forward to trial on the original charge of Murder in the First Degree, and if Anglesey still wished for the court to withdraw the plea. Anglesey requested time to speak with his attorneys on the matter. Lavery told him he would make the decision by Wednesday and would provide until then for Anglesey to decide if he wanted to proceed with the withdrawal.

Anglesey’s defense has requested to withdraw the plea due to alleged discovery violations by the prosecution. The defense argues that they now have information which would aide them in a different trial strategy—namely arguing that the victim’s mother was the one who inflicted the fatal injuries. In addition, they believe information obtained since entering the plea would result in the child’s mother being impeached as a witness in the case.

The prosecution acknowledges that one report was not in the information provided to the defense due to an inadvertent mistake as the Department of Criminal Investigation was changing to a new system. The report, an interview of the victim’s mother, did not print when the case file was printed. The prosecution argues that they did not know about the report and provided it to the defense as soon as the error was discovered. County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe argued that the information contained in the report was not material and would have no bearing on the case.

Erramouspe said the Motion to Withdraw did not fulfill the requirements to withdraw a plea, and he asked that the court deny the motion.