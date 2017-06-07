Judge Considers Bond Reduction For GR Officer Accused In Toddler Death

A motion requesting the reduction of bond for a Green River Police Officer accused in the death of a toddler is currently being considered.

Third Judicial District Judge Rick Lavery is considering a motion to reduce the bond of Jacob Anglesey, 35 of Green River. Anglesey is charged with Murder in the First Degree for the death of two-year-old Konnor Allen who suffered a fatal head injury while in Anglesey’s care in 2009.

Defense Attorney Joshua Merseal requested that the court reduce Anglesey’s bond to either a $250,000 cash bond at 10% or a $100,000 commercial surety bond. Merseal said the court could arrange for Anglesey to return to the detention center prior to calling a jury for the trial in September.

County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe asked for bond to remain the same.

The motion for a reduced bond centers around Anglesey’s mental state after being in solitary confinement for such a long period of time. Anglesey has been in solitary confinement for approximately 440 days because detention center policy does not allow local law enforcement officers to be housed with other inmates.

Forensic Phychologist Dr. Charles Denison testified for the defense about Anglesey’s mental state and the prolonged impacts of solitary confinement. Denison described Anglesey as having a “remarkable severity profile” and said he is suffering from severe levels of depression and anxiety combined with panic attacks, the feeling of living in a dreamlike state, and seeing and hearing things that he knows are not really there.

“Lack of environmental stimuli has taken a toll on Mr. Anglesey’s function over time,” said Denison.

Denison said research shows solitary confinement has a negative impact on cognitive abilities with longer periods in solitary causing greater affects. Denison said Anglesey would continue to deteriorate if he is not removed from solitary confinement and Anglesey could be unfit to stand trial in September if the deterioration progresses.

Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Erramouspe argued that Dr. Denison’s analysis was primarily based on facts self-reported by Anglesey and was not a good comparison of how the solitary confinement has truly impacted his mental state. Denison told Erramouspe that he did not speak with detention center staff, Anglesey’s friends or family, or others who knew Anglesey before being incarcerated. In addition, the doctor did not personally view Anglesey’s living arrangements.

Two people from the Sweetwater County Detention Center testified on behalf of the state during the hearing.

Sergeant Mandi Hawkins described Anglesey’s living conditions. She said a small pod which could house four inmates has been utilized for Anglesey. She said Anglesey has the ability to move around the pod with access to a phone, television, personal shower and bathroom, and has the opportunity to speak to family and friends via a video kiosk–just as other inmates are allowed.

Erramouspe asked Sergeant Hawkins about H Pod, the detention center’s high security pod which houses inmates for violent crimes or who otherwise are unable to spend time near other inmates. She said inmates in that pod are only allowed out of their cells individually for one hour per day, at which point they have access to the phone and visitor kiosk.

Hawkins said she has not heard any reports that Anglesey is acting strangely or not doing well in his living arrangements. She also said at least one of the detention center staff visits Anglesey on a regular basis.

Captain Jason Love also testified for the state. He said the detention center has reached out to other locations to see if they can house Anglesey in a non-solitary confinement arrangement. He said the staff chose to do this after hearing about the bond reduction hearing.

Love testified that the detention center in Sublette County responded that they can house Anglesey with a cellmate and potentially move him to a larger population if that went well, but Anglesey denied this offer.

Defense Attorney Joshua Merseal later told Judge Lavery that Anglesey denied the offer to transfer to Sublette County because he was concerned about how he may react to an inmate after being in solitary confinement for so long and he may react with anger. In addition, Merseal said the transfer would put Anglesey at a further distance from his attorneys, both of whom reside in Laramie.

Erramouspe asked for Judge Lavery to keep the bond at the current $500,000 cash or surety and suggested the Detention Center could transfer Anglesey to Sublette County in order to prevent him from continuing in a solitary confinement situation.

Judge Lavery said he would consider all the information from the hearing and will issue an order on the motion once a decision has been reached.

Anglesey’s trial is currently scheduled to begin September 11, 2017.