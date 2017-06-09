Judge Denies Request To Reduce Bond

A judge has denied a request to reduce bond for a Green River Police Officer charged in the death of a toddler in 2009.

Third Judicial District Judge Rick Lavery denied the request to reduce bond for 35-year-old Jacob Anglesey.

During a motion hearing on Tuesday, defense attorneys asked to reduce bond due to Anglesey’s mental state after being held in solitary confinement for over 400 days.

Anglesey remains held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

Anglesey is charged with murder in the first degree, for the death of two-year-old Konnor Allen who suffered a fatal head injury while in Anglesey’s care in 2009.

The case is currently set to go to trial on September 11, 2017.