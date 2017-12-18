Justin James Named Mountain West Player Of The Week

Laramie, WY. – Junior guard Justin James recorded double-doubles in wins against Eastern Washington and Texas Southern, for his efforts he was named the Mountain West Player of the Week. It is the first time in his career he has earned the award and the second time this season a Wyoming player garnered the accolade after senior forward Hayden Dalton was named MW Player of the Week on November 13th.

For the week, the Port Saint Lucie, Fla. native, averaged 20.5 points per game and averaged 11 rebounds per night. James has recorded double-doubles in four of his last five contests scoring 20 points or more in each game.

James helped lead the Cowboys to comeback wins in both contests, as he shot 50 percent from the field going 14-of-28. He also got it done at the free throw line going 11-of-14 for 79 percent. His 14 points in the second half against Texas Southern helped the Pokes extend their non-conference home winning streak to 20 games and UW’s home winning streak to 13-straight games.

The Cowboys return to action on Tuesday hosting Northern Colorado at 7:00 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 6:30 p.m.