Justin James’ Near Triple-Double Not Enough In Pokes Loss To Oregon State

Corvallis, Or – Wyoming senior guard Justin James nearly recorded a triple-double. scoring 18 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists, but his effects weren’t enough as Wyoming suffered a 83-64 loss at Oregon State Saturday afternoon. James had a hand in two-thirds of the Cowboys baskets and his nine assists were the most since JayDee Luster had nine against New Mexico on Jan. 16, 2010.

“Oregon State is a very good basketball team,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “As the game wore on our size hurt, but I was proud of the effort of our team. We didn’t always do the right thing on the court tonight, but I wasn’t displeased with that. What really hurt and I wasn’t pleased about was the shooting from the free throw line.”

Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle, the Pac-12’s leading returning scoring, had 28 points and 11 rebounds to lead all players.

James has recorded double-doubles in the first two games of the season. If he would have added one more assist, it would have been the first triple-double since Justin Williams against Utah on March 10, 2006, when he had 10 points, 15 rebounds and 12 blocks.

Sophomore Austin Mueller, who is replacing Hunter Thompson and Jordan Naughton in the post, added a career-high eight points. Junior guard Jake Hendricks added a career-high 14 points. He hit four three pointers in the contest. Freshman forward Brandon Porter added 10 points in his first career start. Sophomore Hunter Maldonado, who is nursing an injury added 10 points on the night.

The Pokes shot 42 percent from the field and 30 percent from the three-point line. Oregon State shot 49 percent from the field for the game. Wyoming shot 45 percent from the free-point line going 9-of-20.

Wyoming will look for their first victory of the season Wednesday night when they host Grambling State Game time is 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM or streamed at 99KSIT.com.