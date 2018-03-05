Juvenile Dies In Crash In Sublette County

A juvenile driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Sublette County last week.

According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 1st and took place near the airport of Highway 191. The caller said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle did not appear to be breathing. Sublette County Sheriff’s Deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sublette County EMS and Sublette County Unified Fire were dispatched to the scene.

The juvenile driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Because the victim is a juvenile, the name will not be released.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred when the vehicle left the highway, traveled through a fence, and struck a large tree.

Wyoming Highway Patrol has taken over this investigation, it is still ongoing.