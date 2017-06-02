Juvenile Struck By Vehicle

According to Chief Dwane Pacheco, Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a young child riding a bike.

On June 2, 2017 at 6:11 p.m. dispatch received an emergency call of a juvenile boy who had been hit by a car at the intersection of Thorpe Street and R Street. First responders from the police department, fire department, and EMS arrived on scene to assist the injured boy and begin the investigation. Officers learned from persons on scene that the 5-year old boy was riding his bike north down R Street when he rode into the intersection of Thorpe Street where the collision occurred. The boy sustained some injuries to his legs and chest and was transported to Memorial Hospital by ambulance and was later flown by helicopter to Utah for additional medical treatment. The medical staff at the hospital do not believe any of the injuries are life threatening although some of the injuries to the boys legs were severe.

The Rock Springs Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team was called out to assist patrol officers with the investigation. According to investigators it does not appear that speed or impaired driving were a factor in the collision. Traffic in the area was diverted for approximately 1.5 hours but the intersection has been cleared is now open. The Rock Springs Police Department and other first responders are hoping for a speedy recovery to all involved.