K9 Deputy Gino Involved In His Own First “Collar”

One of the County’s newest K9 deputies was involved in his first drug arrest this week.

K9 Deputy Gino and his partner, Deputy Sheriff David Henderson, were on routine patrol in the Purple Sage Road area west of Rock Springs Monday afternoon when they encountered a blue 1989 Mazda speeding 46 in a 35 MPH zone.

Henderson stopped the vehicle, which was occupied by its driver and a passenger, Erich McCormack, 19, of Price, Utah. Henderson spoke to both men outside the vehicle and informed them of his intention to deploy Gino to do a “free air sniff.” An undisclosed quantity of marijuana was found in McCormack’s possession, and he was taken into custody.

Gino, a two-year-old German Shepherd – Belgian Malinois mix, is dual-certified as a narcotics and patrol canine.

McCormack is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and was released on bond Wednesday afternoon.