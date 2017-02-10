K9 Deputy Retires

Another Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office veteran retired this week.

K9 Deputy Taz, an eight-year-old Yellow Labrador, received a special plaque Thursday from Sheriff Mike Lowell recognizing his service. Present were his partner, Deputy Sheriff Brandy Dick, and many well-wishers from law enforcement in Sweetwater County.

Taz is a drug detection dog who has served since 2012. In addition to his duties on patrol, he has participated over the years in drug education programs for school children.