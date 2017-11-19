Kari’s Access Awards Helps Four Students with Expenses

Recently, Kari’s Access Awards (KAA) presented four local Sweetwater County School District #1 students with non-traditional scholarships that were used for activities aimed towards personal development and growth.

The awards were as follows:

Guitar lessons: Jaston Monteleone pictured above center with Kori Rossetti (KAA Committee Member) and Joann Stevens (Guitar Teacher).

Dance lessons: Amari Graves (center) with Gary Collins (left, KAA Committee Member), Andrea Tate (5th grade teacher, KAA Committee Member), Graves, Michelle Blake (5th grade teacher), and Susie Dickman (Principal)

Ninja classes: Avan Twitchell (second from left), Ballet and technique classes: Aislee Twitchell (second from right) pictured above with Gary Collins (left, KAA Committee Member), and Kris Cundall (far right, Principal)

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 in memory of Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non­‐traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities.

For more information about Kari’s Access Awards, please contact the Sweetwater One Public School Foundation at 307-362-2554.