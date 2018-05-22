Kari’s Access Awards Thanks Local McDonald’s for Successful Community Fundraiser

ROCK SPRINGS – Recently, local business owners and philanthropists Greg and Cindy Bailey hosted a Community Night at their newly remodeled Elk Street McDonald’s. They donated 15% of the proceeds during the event and an additional $.50 every time the self-order Kiosks were used to Kari’s Access Awards.

Volunteers, friends and committee members from Kari’s Access Awards helped out during the evening by taking orders, working the window, wiping down tables, taking food to the tables, making milkshakes, and more. After the event, the Baileys presented a check to Kari’s Access Awards for $1651.86.

“We were surprised and also very appreciative when Greg and Cindy approached Kari’s Access Awards about this Community Night. This donation will be able to assist many local youth in pursuing their passions, some who might not have the ability to otherwise. Thank you!! -Father of Kari and Founder, Larry Fusselman

WHAT IS KARI’S ACCESS AWARDS

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 by Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. Students apply directly or are recommended through friends, teachers, and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on set criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics.

Kari’s Access Awards receives all funding from private donations and their annual fundraiser.

Their committee is all volunteer and includes community members passionate about the future of our local youth. They include Jessica Maser, Chairperson, Kayci Arnoldi, Art Castillo, Gary Collins, Carrie Ellison, Weston Lamb, Kori Rossetti and Andrea Tate.

Kari’s Access Awards opens new opportunities to students; bringing out the best in each student one child at a time.