Kari’s Access Awards Winter Fundraiser Next Saturday

Kari’s Access Awards 4th Annual Winter Fundraiser will take place next Saturday, January 21st at the Holiday Inn Ballroom in Rock Springs. The event will run from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Again this year, the event will feature wine and beer tasting. There will also be live entertainment from the jazz group “Affirmation”, as well as many unique silent auction items.

Tickets will be available at the door for $35.00, but can also be purchased before the event for the package price of $60.00 for two tickets. Tickets available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Marty’s Gastro Pub and the Sweetwater School District #1 Central Administration Building at 3550 Foothill Boulevard.

Organizers say over $15,000 was raised at last year’s event and was used to provide non-traditional scholarships for students of Sweetwater County School District #1.

For more information contact Gary at 801-647-9118.

ABOUT KARI’S ACCESS AWARDS:

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 in memory of Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. Students must meet the requirements of the program based on attendance, grades, and need. You can find out more through the Sweetwater One Public School Foundation.