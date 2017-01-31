Kari’s Access Awards Winter Fundraiser Tops Last Year’s Donation Total

The local community didn’t let the falling snow and sub-zero temperatures interfere with their spirit of giving at the annual Kari’s Access Awards Winter Fundraiser, held on January 21. The event, hosted at the Holiday Inn Ballroom, featured live music by the jazz band Affirmation, a silent auction, raffles and an enjoyable evening of wine & beer tasting, all benefitting the local non-profit Kari’s Access Awards (KAA).

The benefit, which raised over $19,000 for local students, will be used for non-traditional scholarships distributed through Kari’s Access Awards. The proceeds were a slight increase from last year, where the wine & beer tasting brought in around $16,000.

“I want to thank everyone who was able to participate or attend, in person or in your continued support. Saturday night was a huge success!” – Father of Kari and Founder, Larry Fusselman

There were an estimated 95-100 varieties of wine that were available for tasting, as well as several types of beer from local and regional distributors and breweries.

Sweetwater County Commissioner Randal “Doc” Wendling was the emcee throughout the evening, and coincidentally his name was drawn in the 50/50 raffle by the fundraising committee. Graciously, Doc donated all of the money right back to KAA. That was the “pay it forward” attitude this evening as many local businesses, individuals and families joined together in supporting this organization that has, in return, helped many local students in need.

WHAT IS KARI’S ACCESS AWARDS

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 by Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. Students apply directly or are recommended through friends, teachers and family.

Kari’s Access Awards has a committee who reviews and recommends the scholarships based on a set criteria. They are as follows: Koral Hueller, Jill Jelenek, Kori Rossetti, Kayci Arnoldi, Carrie Ellison, Gary Collins, Jessica Maser, Mitch Maser and Andrea Tate.