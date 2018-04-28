Kari’s Access Giving Away A Set of Golf Clubs To A SCSD #1 Student

Kari’s Access is giving one lucky student of Sweetwater School District #1 the opportunity to receive a set of TaylorMade golf clubs.
To be the recipient, students are asked to go to www.sweetwater1.org, click on Kari’s Access Awards Application and express their reason why they deserve to win the golf clubs which are being provided by a partnership of TaylorMade, Wyoming native amateur golfer, Ali Mulhall and Kari’s Access Awards.
After completition of the application, forward it to Kari’s Access Awards Committee at the Central Administration Building or mail to Kari’s Access Awards, P. O. Box 1089, Rock Springs, WY 82902. Applications must be received by May 15, 2018.
Priority will be given to those students that meet Kari’s Access Awards criteria (need, grades, attendance, etc). For more information, please call 307-871-6039 or 307-350-5267.
