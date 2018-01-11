Kari’s Access to Host 5th Annual Fundraiser

Kari’s Access Awards and Sweetwater One Foundation are hosting the 5th annual Kari’s Access Awards Benefit with a Wine and Beer Tasting Saturday, January 20, 2018, from 6 to 9 p.m.

In addition to the Wine and Beer Tasting, there will be auction items, live entertainment, and appetizers. All proceeds raised will go directly to the continued work of Kari’s Access.

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 in memory of Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non­‐traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities.

Since its inception, Kari’s Access Awards has awarded non-traditional scholarships to hundreds of students from Sweetwater County School District #1.

Kari’s Access Awards is designed to open new opportunities for individual students to help bring out the best of each student, “One Child At A Time!”