Kathy Phelps Declares For Mayor of Rock Springs

According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Kathy Phelps has declared she is running for the Mayorship of Rock Springs. The filing period for candidates to officially file for any public office was May 17th thru June 1st, 2018 with the primary election taking place August 21st, and the general election November 6th, 2018.

The following is the press release from Kathy Phelps:

Rock Springs –I would like to take a moment to introduce myself and express how delighted I am to announce my candidacy for mayor.

As a resident for almost 40 years, I love this city. I raised my two daughters here. And I especially love the people. We are a diverse group of citizens, each with our own hopes, talents, experiences, and beliefs. Owning my own business, I have been blessed to serve the residents of Rock Springs for the past 36 years, living and learning through several boom/bust economies. My work and education experiences have given me excellent business, money management, problem-solving, leadership, and people skills as well as a fundamental understanding of various areas of law.

As citizens of this city, we deserve the best bang for our bucks. I will cut waste, regardless of where it is, while looking to return some of our more cherished traditions. I will insist each department makes the best use of their monies. All employees will be accountable in their duties and I will strive to procure all available funding for capital improvements.

We need growth to continue to flourish as a city. We also need jobs. I will work to develop a more diverse economy to encourage our college graduates to return to Rock Springs.

Citizens have a right to know what is happening with our city. They also need to know that our mayor cares. My door has always been open to my clients. My door is now open to all of you. Please contact me with questions or concerns at (307) 212-0614, kathy4mayor@gmail.com, or find me on Facebook at Kathy4Mayor. I look forward to hearing from you!