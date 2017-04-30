KD Foundation Color Rush Walk Coming Up Saturday

(Rock Springs, WY) – The 10th Annual KD Foundation Walk and Color Rush is coming up this Saturday. The annual event, sponsored in part by WyoRadio, is a fund raiser for those in Sweetwater County with juvenile diabetes.

The walk starts at 11:00 am at the Train Depot on South Main, down Blairtown Road, over the A Street overpass, down Dewar/Center,under the Elk Street bridge then back to the Train Depot via the underground art studio on N. Front Street. The entire walk is approximately three miles in length.

Participants will have the option of a color rush or non-color rush experience. According to the KD Foundation Facebook page, the color thrown during the walk is a corn starch base and washes off clothes and skin nicely, but pet fur can take a little more work.

There is no charge to register for the walk, but pledge sheets are provided to all walkers for fund raising purposes. Registration forms and pledge sheets are available at Daniel’s Jewelry, 617 Broadway. T-shirts will be awarded to all participants. An end of walk, free BBQ will also take place.

Visit the KD Foundation Facebook page by clicking here. You can also call 307-362-8040 for more information.