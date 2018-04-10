Kelley to Leave Cowboy Basketball Program to Pursue Graduate Degree

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 10, 2018) – University of Wyoming guard and Gillette, Wyoming native, Cody Kelley, who is scheduled to graduate this May with a degree in kinesiology and health promotion has decided to transfer to another university to pursue his graduate degree and basketball career.

“After giving this decision a great deal of thought, I feel this is the best decision for myself moving forward,” Kelley said. “When the ball stops bouncing I want to have pursued a graduate program specific to my career goals. My undergraduate experience at UW has prepared me very well for the next step of graduate school. I want to have the opportunity to pursue an academic program that fits my specific career goals while continuing to play college basketball. I will be a Cowboy for life and always keep Wyoming in my heart.”

“Coach Edwards and the staff are some of my biggest mentors in life and I love and respect them. I’m very grateful to have learned from the entire staff and really grow as an adult. I feel that I have grown as a person in Laramie and all I can express to the University of Wyoming is my gratitude and being thankful for the three years I had playing in this great state.

“I’m extremely honored to have been a part of this program for the last three years. I have made incredible connections in Laramie. The fans have been incredible to myself and this team throughout my career.”

“Cody has done a great job representing the State of Wyoming along with this institution and program,” Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards said. “Cody has personal dreams and goals both academically and athletically that is best for his future, and we wish him the best in all his endeavors.”