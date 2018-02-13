Kemmerer Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby Coming Up This Weekend

This weekend’s 2018 Kemmerer Lions Ice Fishing Derby will take place Saturday and Sunday at Lake Viva Naughton, 16 miles north of Kemmerer on Wyoming Highway 233.

This will be the 34th year the derby has taken place with over $34,000 in tagged fish in addiiton to $4,100 in hourly, daily and big fish prizes.

Members of the Kemmerer Lions Club were at Lake Viva Naughton Saturday, February 10th tagging fish. They reported “the lake looks great” with about two feet of ice and four to five inches of of hard packed snow with little or no slush.

For registration information go to www.kemmerlionsclub.org. Registration fee is $35.00.