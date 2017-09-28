Kick Off To Fire Prevention Week Open House October 7th

The Sweetwater County Fire Department will host a “Kick Off to Fire Prevention Week, Open House” for the residents of Sweetwater County.

The Open House will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 7th at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. The event will have apparatus and firefighters from all of the Fire Departments within Sweetwater County along with special guests who will serve hot dogs and drinks.

Due to the tremendous success of this event, the open house was moved to the Sweetwater Events Complex this year.

Those in attendance will get free information on fire safety, meet local firefighters, and see the fire trucks and a special fire safety trailer for the kids.

This event will kick off the start of Fire Prevention Week and the various Fire Department activities at the local schools and fire stations throughout Sweetwater County, Rock Springs and Green River in support of Fire Prevention Week to promote “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!”

Through these educational, family-oriented activities, residents can learn more about the importance of having a working smoke alarm in every bedroom and knowing two ways out of every level of a home.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities within Sweetwater County, please contact your local Fire Department.

To learn more about smoke alarms and “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” visit NFPA’s Web site at www.firepreventionweek.org and www.sparky.org/fpw.