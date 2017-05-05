“Kickstands Up For Summer” Poker Run To Benefit Local Veterans

A poker run scheduled for next weekend will help to benefit local veterans.

The “Kickstands Up For Summer” poker run, presented by the Unknown Saints and Bomber’s Sports Bar, is set to begin at Bomber’s Sports Bar on Saturday, May 13th with registration beginning at 10 a.m. The last bike will be out by noon, and all hands must be submitted by 4 p.m.

All vehicles are welcome to participate in the poker run.

The poker run costs $10 for the first hand and $5 for additional hands.

A meal of prime rib sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, and sides will be offered after the event with a minimum donation of $5 per plate.

In addition, several drawings and raffles will take place at Bomber’s Sports Bar following the poker run.

The local community has donated several items up for raffle including firearms, gift certificates to local stores, Visa gift cards, tattoo sessions, a date night package, and more. A 50/50 raffle will also take place. The last drawing will take place at 8 p.m., and you must be present to win.

The Unknown Saints is a local motorcycle group which works to help veterans in Sweetwater County and the immediate area.

“We started this group so that we could help veterans that are local,” said John “Roosta” Wemhoner, Champlain of the Unknown Saints.

The group was formed on February 29, 2016 and celebrated its first anniversary on February 28th.

The “Kickstands up for Summer” poker run is the first official fundraiser event for the newly formed group.