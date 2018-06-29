“Kickstands Up For Summer” Poker Run To Benefit Hunting for Hero’s & Veteran Scholarships

A poker run scheduled for next weekend will help to benefit Hunting with Hero’s Sublette Chapter and Veterans Scholarships.

The “Kickstands Up For Summer” poker run, presented by the Unknown Saints and Bomber’s Sports Bar, is set to begin at Bomber’s Sports Bar on Saturday, July 7th with registration beginning at 10 a.m. The last vehicle will be out by noon, and all hands must be submitted by 4 p.m.

All vehicles are welcome to participate in the poker run.

The poker run costs $10 for the first hand and $5 for additional hands.

A meal of pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, and sides will be offered after the event with a minimum donation of $5 per plate.

In addition, several drawings and raffles will take place at Bomber’s Sports Bar following the poker run.