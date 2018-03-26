Kidde Recalls Smoke Alarms

Two models of Kidde smoke alarms have been recalled due to potential that a protective cap may prevent the alarm from properly detecting smoke.

Kidde Dual Sensor (Photoelectric and Ionization) Smoke Alarms—models PI2010 and PI9010—have been recalled. In limited instances, a yellow protective cap may have been left on one of the two sensors. This cap could compromise the device’s ability to properly detect smoke.

This recall impacts about 452,000 smoke alarms in the U.S. and about 40,000 in Canada.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, anyone who may have one of these devices is asked to remove the alarm from the wall/ceiling and visually inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm for the presence of a yellow cap. Consumers should not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or otherwise remove the yellow cap themselves.

If a yellow cap is present, the consumer should immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm. Removal of discarding of the alar should only take place after a replacement alarm is installed.

If no yellow cap is present, consumers should reinstall the smoke alarm, and no further action is needed.

Registration for a replacement alarm may take place online at https://kidde-smoke-alarm-recallusen.expertinquiry.com/.

Consumer Contact for this recall:

Website:http://www.kidde.com/

Phone: (833) 551-7739