Kids Fishing Day Is Today AT Wataha Park Pond

The Rock Springs Kids Fishing Day will take place today from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Wataha Park Pond (also referred to as the Rock Springs Pond), on the south side of the road leading into the Rock Springs Golf Course.

Fishing will take place in the pond on the right side of the road. Lunch will be provided to families that participate. The event is free and open to kids of all ages and is sponsored by the Seedskadee Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Fishing mentors and some fishing tackle will be available, but supplies are limited. Fishing licenses are required for all participants 14 years or older. Nonresident youth under the age of 14 do not need a license if accompanied by an adult possessing a valid Wyoming fishing license. Adults accompanying youth are welcome to fish with a valid State of Wyoming fishing license.