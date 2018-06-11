Kids Fishing Day Set for Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS—There is plenty to do on Father’s Day weekend, including bringing your son or daughter to the annual kids fishing day in Rock Springs.

The Rock Springs Kids Fishing Day will take place 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, June 16, at Wataha Park Pond (also referred to as the Rock Springs Pond), on the south side of the road leading into the Rock Springs Golf Course. Fishing will take place in the pond on the right side of the road. Lunch will be provided to families that participate. The event is FREE and open to kids of all ages and is sponsored by the Seedskadee Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Advertisement

Fishing mentors and some fishing tackle will be available, but supplies are limited. Fishing licenses are required for all participants 14 years or older. Nonresident youth under the age of 14 do not need a license if accompanied by an adult possessing a valid Wyoming fishing license. Adults accompanying youth are welcome to fish with a valid State of Wyoming fishing license.

“Fishing will be good this year,” said Green River Fisheries Biologist John Walrath. “The pond has already been stocked once this year and it will be getting stocked again prior to this event to ensure there will be plenty of fish for everyone to catch. We encourage everyone to come and participate. This is a great opportunity for kids to do something special with their family on Father’s Day Weekend.”

Advertisement

Questions about the event may be answered by contacting Seedskadee Chapter of Trout Unlimited at 307- 321-8852 or the Game and Fish Green River Regional Office at 307- 875-3223.