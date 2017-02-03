Kiss The Animals Fundraiser At RSHS

As part of the ongoing Make-A-Wish fundraising efforts, eleven brave students from Rock Springs High School have volunteered to pucker up for the cause and kiss some slimy, furry, scaly, and possibly stinky critters.

With eleven names on the docket and only eight animals to kiss, three students will be eliminated from the challenge based on funds raised for each student’s nomination.

The student with the most money in their donation container before the final Make-A-Wish assembly on February 16th gets the honor of kissing the miniature pig. The other seven students get to draw for their animal.

Animals to kiss include:

This miniature pig is named Jimmy Dean, and he is the “grand prize” animal in the contest. Whichever student has the most money in their donation container gets to kiss this little guy.

This Banana Ball Python is from Zoobecks Pets and Supplies.

Rocky the cat is ready for kisses.

This unnamed chicken is looking for a nice student who won’t ruffle her feathers.

All the students are hoping to kiss this Rose Hair Tarantula from Zoobecks Pets and Supplies.

Fonzi is ready for showtime. A veteran by now, Fonzi was kissed by a student last year too.

Daisy doesn’t fall into stereotypes. This skunk isn’t stinky, and she’s ready for some love.

Like many students at RSHS, Felix the Ferret is full of energy.