Kiwanis Club Learns About Lodging Tax

ROCK SPRINGS- The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs had the opportunity to learn about the Sweetwater County Lodging Tax at their weekly Wednesday meeting. Jenissa Meredith from Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism came to present about the lodging tax.

This tax helps promote Sweetwater County tourism without costing county residents. The tax only applies to visitors in hotels and RV campgrounds. In 2017, 41 events were funded by money from the tax. The tax also helps promote events in Sweetwater County. The lodging tax will be a ballot item at the upcoming general election on November 6th. The Kiwanis Club would like to thank Ms. Meredith and Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism for informing the club of ballot items in the county.

Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs would like to remind everyone to participate in democracy by voting in the general election on November 6th.