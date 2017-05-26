Knights Loss At Evanston, Host Rawlins Saturday. Sand Puppies Travel To Gillette

The Green River Knights American Legion baseball team lost at Evanston last night 11-3. The Knights will be home Saturday for a doubleheader against Rawlins at 3:00 and 5:00 pm. On Sunday the Knights travel to Rawlins for another doubleheader.

Rock Springs Sand Puppies Legion team will travel to Gillette for the three day Spring Classic “Wood Bat” Tournament”. Saturday Post 24 takes on the Gillette Rustlers. On Sunday, the Sand Puppies play the Gillette Roughriders and Rapid City, South Dakota Post 320. Monday, Rock Springs plays Sheridan.