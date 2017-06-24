Knights Split, Sand Puppies Lose In Laramie Baseball

The Green River Knights American Legion baseball team split their double header in Laramie on Friday. Post 28 lost to Spearfish, South Dakota 14-1 in their opening game, but came back to defeat Douglas 15-5. both games took place in Laramie. Today the Knights take on the host Laramie Rangers.

Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 played a single game in Laramie yesterday losing to the Laramie Rangers 7-2. Today the Sand Puppies will play the Cheyenne Hawks and Spearfish, South Dakota.