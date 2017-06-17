Knights Win, Sand Puppies Lose In Friday Legion Baseball

Things got off to a rough start for local American Legion baseball teams yesterday at the Green River tournament.

Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 lost 13-1 to Riverton to open play. The Sand Puppies will play two games today when they take on Evanston at 5:00 pm and Jackson at 7:30 pm. Jackson defeated Evanston 3-0 in both teams opening round games.

Things improved for the the local teams Friday evening as the Green River Knights defeated Price, Utah 7-1. Today the Knights take on the Green River “B” team at 10:00 am and wrap up the second day of play against Steamboat Springs, Colorado at 7:00 pm.

Teams will continue play on Sunday with opponents and time to be determined by earlier results.