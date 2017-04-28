Korean War Peace Medal Ceremony On Wednesday

Area Korean War Veterans will be honored during a special ceremony on Wednesday where they will receive their Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medal.

The ceremony honors those Korean War Veterans who applied for the medal during the application period last summer and were approved to receive the medal.

A total of 16 local veterans will be honored during the ceremony, which takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 3, 2017 in the Grace Gasson Room at White Mountain Library, located at 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.

Korean Veterans or their next of kin will attend the ceremony to receive the medals.

The public is invited to attend and join in the celebration.

The following veterans will be honored during the ceremony:

Bernard Arguello, Army; His son, Bernard Arguello, Jr., will receive the medal on his behalf.

Celestino Cordova, Army; His daughter, Rita James, will receive the medal on his behalf.

Louis Dale, Marines;

Jack Edwards, Army;

James E. Getz, Navy;

Walter W Hall, Army; His son, Gary Hall, will receive the medal on his behalf.

Henry H. Holbrook, Army; His granddaughter, Kelly Hughes, will receive the medal on his behalf.

Robert L. Mullen, Army; His spouse, Brenda Mullen, will receive the medal on his behalf.

Pat F. O’Connell, USAF;

William C. Oliva, Army; Mr. Oliva has already received his medal and has been invited to the ceremony so he can be recognized.

William M. Presho, Navy; Don Presho will receive the medal on his behalf.

James S. Ruble, Navy; His niece, Mari Campbell, will receive the medal on his behalf.

James LeRoy Saylor, Sr., Navy;

Richard D. Schuck, Army;

Lee M. Spraker, Army; His daughter, LeAnn Lovato, will receive the medal on his behalf.

Edward E Toner, Army; His sister, Jan Torres, will receive the medal on his behalf.