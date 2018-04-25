Kylee Collins Sentenced For Role In Deaths of Two Men

Kylee Collins was sentenced to two years imprisonment for her role in the deaths of two men from Sweetwater County in Gillette in 2016.

Collins was sentenced to the maximum of two years for two counts of Interference with a Peace Officer, both misdemeanors. She was previously charged with Accessory After the Fact and two counts of Conspiracy to Mutilate Dead Human Bodies but pleaded guilty to lesser charges per a plea agreement.

Collins was given credit for time served and will finish out 167 days imprisonment.

Collins is accused of knowing about the murders of 33-year-old Phillip Brewer and 38-year-old Jody Fortuna and lying to police during the investigation.

Michael Montano will be sentenced today for their deaths. He pleaded No Contest to two counts of Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Mutilation of Dead Human Bodies.

Montano, Brewer, and Fortuna knew each other since they were children in Sweetwater County.

Brewer and Fortuna both died of gunshot wounds. Their dismembered bodies were allegedly found in plastic tote containers in the back of Montano’s vehicle and in a storage unit in Gillette on October 8, 2016.