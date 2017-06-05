Labor Agreement on Agenda For Special City Council Meeting Tonight

A special meeting will take place tonight to discuss a labor agreement between the City of Rock Springs and the United Mine Workers Association Local Union 4893.

The Rock Springs City Council will convene at 6 p.m. tonight at City Hall to discuss the agreement.

If passed, the agreement will be effective from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018.

The City of Rock Springs is proposing freezing wages at the level in the current contrast. In addition, the City is proposing two language changes:

Article XI – Leaves, Section (k) Voting Leave: Adding “This section shall not apply to an employee who has three (3) or more consecutive nonworking hours during the time the polls are open.” Article XII – Hours of Work, Section (b) Compensatory Time Off: Deleting “Any time over eighty (80) hours must be used within thirty (30) days of being earned or monetary pay in lieu of compensatory time shall be given.”

Union Mine Workers Association Local Union 4893 is proposing wording changes and a few requests:

Article XXIV- On Call Pay: Remove “regularly scheduled days off” and insert “non-working hours”. Article XII – Hours of Work, Section (b) Compensatory time off: Increase comp time limit from 80 hours to 160 hours per employee and limit cash outs to no more than 80 hours per year Article XIII – Clothing allowance and safety equipment: Increase sworn officer allowance from $660.00 per year to $700.00 per year and animal control personnel from $396.00 to $500.00 per year.

