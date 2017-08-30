Labor Day Closures in Sweetwater County

There are several closures around Sweetwater County in observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 4th.
Below are some of the closures in Green River and Rock Springs. If you have questions about holiday hours for a specific business or office, please contact them directly.
- Rock Springs City Offices: Closed
- Rock Springs Family Recreation Center: Closed
- Rock Springs Civic Center: Closed
- Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce: Closed
- Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency: Closed
- Rock Springs Landfill: Closed (Open Sunday)
- Green River Chamber of Commerce: Closed
- Green River City Offices: Closed
- Green River Recreation Center: Closed
- Green River Landfill: Closed (Monday’s and Tuesday’s trash will be picked up Tuesday)
- Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency: Closed
- Sweetwater County Libraries: Closed Saturday-Monday.
- Sweetwater County Offices: Closed
- Sweetwater county School District #1: Closed, no school
- Sweetwater County School District #2: Closed, no school
