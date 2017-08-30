Labor Day Closures in Sweetwater County

There are several closures around Sweetwater County in observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 4th.

Below are some of the closures in Green River and Rock Springs. If you have questions about holiday hours for a specific business or office, please contact them directly.

Rock Springs City Offices : Closed

: Closed Rock Springs Family Recreation Center : Closed

: Closed Rock Springs Civic Center : Closed

: Closed Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce : Closed

: Closed Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency : Closed

: Closed Rock Springs Landfill: Closed (Open Sunday)

: Closed Green River City Offices : Closed

: Closed Green River Recreation Center : Closed

: Closed Green River Landfill: Closed (Monday’s and Tuesday’s trash will be picked up Tuesday)

Closed Sweetwater County Libraries : Closed Saturday-Monday.

: Closed Sweetwater county School District #1 : Closed, no school

: Closed, no school Sweetwater County School District #2: Closed, no school