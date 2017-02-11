Lady Pronghorns Notch Another Win, Boys Drop A Close One. Tigers And Lady Tigers At Evanston Tonight

The Fason-Eden Lady Pronghorns kept their record perfect in the 1A Southwest Conference with a 45-37 win at Cokeville Friday. The number two rated 1A Lady Pronghorns lifted their record to 7-0 in conference and 17-2 overall. The Pronghorn boys came up just short, losing to Cokeville 61-60. The loss drops their conference mark to 4-3, 9-10 overall. Both teams will be home today against H.E.M. The girls at 1:30 and the boys to follow around 3:00 pm.

The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers games with Jackson was postpone yesterday due to travel conditions in the Jackson area. Those games will be made up on Tuesday, February 21st. Tonight, both teams travel to Evanston. The 4A fifth rated Lady Tigers (2-3, 10-4) will be looking to get back to the .500 mark in the conference against Evanston (4-2, 9-9) while the top rated 4A Tigers (5-0, 9-5) will look to extend their five game winning streak against the Red Devil boys (4-2, 10-8).

Due to a conflict with Wyoming Cowboy basketball on 1360 KRKK, both Rock Springs games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 106.7 KMRZ beginning at 5:45 pm. Also streamed at 106KMRZ.com.

The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves are off tonight as their games at Jackson were postponed. The games will be played this Monday, February 13th.