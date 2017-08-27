Lady Tiger Volleyball Results From Saturday

Latest

August 27, 2017

Saturday Lady Tiger Volleyball results from the Cheyenne Invitational:

Cheyenne East 2-0 over Rock Springs (25-4, 25-15)

Thunder Basin (Gillette) 2-1 over Rock Springs (25-21, 19-25, 25-16)

Rock Springs 2-0 over Cheyenne South (25-23, 25-13)

