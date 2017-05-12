Lady Tigers Advance To Regional Soccer Finals. Wolves And Lady Wolves Fall.

(Rock Springs, WY) – The Rock Springs Lady Tiger soccer team scored a 2-1 win over rival Green River Lady Wolves Friday afternoon in the semi-finals of the 4A West Regional Soccer Tournament in Casper. The win puts the Lady Tigers into Saturday’s championship final match against the winner of the Jackson/Casper Kelly Walsh match being played this evening. The Lady Wolves will play for third place Saturday morning against the loser of the Jackson/Kelly Walsh loser. All four team have qualified for next week’s State Tournament.

In the boy’s tournament, Green River lost 2-0 to Kelly Walsh in their semi-final matchup. The Wolves will now play for third place Saturday morning. Rock Springs will play Casper Natrona tonight at 7:00 pm in the other boy’s semi-final match. Green River will face the loser of that match with the winner advancing to play Kelly Walsh in the championship finals. All four teams have qualified for state tournament play.