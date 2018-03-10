Lady Tigers And Lady Eagles Play For Consolation Championships This Morning

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers basketball team will wrap up their 2017/18 season this morning in the Consolation Championship game of the 4A Girls Wyoming State Basketball Tournament in Casper. The game will tip-off at 9:00 a.m. at the Casper Events Center. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

Friday, the Lady Tigers (14-12) defeated Evanston (17-8) 59-51 to advance to this morning’s game. With the loss, Evanston was eliminated from further play. Other games today will have Thunder Basin (20-7) laying Cheyenne Center (19-10) for third place and Campbell County (23-5) will face Cheyenne East (20-9) in the 4A Girls State Championship game.

In the 3A Girls Tournament, Lyman (23-3) advanced to the Consolation Championship with 52-44 win over Rawlins (14-13). Lyman will play Worland (12-13) at 9:00 a.m. at Casper Kelly Walsh High School. Other games today will have Powell (18-8) vs. Star Valley (14-11) for third place and Douglas (26-0) will meet Buffalo (22-6) for the 3A Girls State Championship