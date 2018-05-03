Lady Tigers and Wolves Host Casper This Weekend

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Green River Lady Wolves girls soccer teams play host to the two Casper schools Friday afternoon and Saturday in the last two conference games of the season.

The number five ranked Green River Lady Wolves will take on the number four ranked Natrona County Fillies on Friday beginning at 6 p.m at Wolves Stadium. The Lady Wolves are currently 2-5-0-1 in conference play and 5-9 overall while the Fillies are 3-5 in conference and 3-7-1 overall. The Lady Wolves will then take on number two Kelly Walsh Trojans at Wolves Stadium on Saturday beginning at noon.

The number one Rock Springs Lady Tigers will take on number two ranked Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans at 6 p.m. on Friday at Rock Springs High School. The Lady Tigers are currently 7-0-1 in conference play and 11-1-1 overall while the Lady Trojans are 7-1 in conference and 10-3-1 overall. The Lady Tigers will take on number four ranked Natrona County on Saturday beginning at noon.